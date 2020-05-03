The Borno State Government says no fewer than 16 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, made this known on Saturday in Maiduguri during the media briefing on the pandemic, organised by the State Response Team on COVID-19.

Kwaya-Bura said the development showed the increasing risks being faced by health workers in the fight against coronavirus.

He, however, said urgent measures were being taken to protect the health workers, adding that about 2,000 Personal Protection Equipment had been ordered by the state.

The commissioner, who is the Secretary of the team, said a total of 69 people had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, out of which nine had died.

Kwaya-Bura said: “At the moment, none of our patients is at a critical state.

“They are at the isolation centres receiving medical attention, though the kind of attention varies for those with mild symptoms and those with moderate symptoms.”

Kwaya-Bura also announced that the team had increased its contact tracing and surveillance groups to 25, where 20 of them were out for tracing and five were respondents to alerts.

Earlier, Chairman of the team, who is also the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said the inability of the team to brief the media on Thursday and Friday was due to its busy schedule, part of which was the effort to expand the capacity of the state’s isolation centre.

Kadafur also disclosed that the government was making plans to expand the 100-bed capacity isolation centre to between 500 and 1000 bed capacity.

He urged the public to observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19, particularly staying at home, physical distancing, wearing of mask and regular washing of hand.