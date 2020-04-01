COVID-19: 13-year-old boy dies in UK

A 13-year-old British boy has died from the Coronavirus Disease.

His death on Monday comes days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The development was confirmed by his family and hospital officials.

A spokesman for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

“The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made.”

The boy is believed to be the youngest to die from the COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, while a 12-year-old who died in Belgium on Tuesday comes in as perhaps the youngest in Europe.