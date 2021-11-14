COVID-19: 12-year-old tasks Nigerians on vaccination

A 12-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS) student, Zainab Jimoh, has called on Nigerians to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to help the nation’s struggling economy.

Jimoh, an SSS 1 student of Elite Comprehensive School, Auchi, made the call on Sunday in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, at the launch of her book, titled: “Year 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.”

She said her decision to write the book which is her second, was informed by the need to enlighten the people as well as educate them about the deadly virus and how to stay safe.

Jimoh noted that aside the health implications of the virus in humans, its outbreak has brought the world economy to its “knees.”

“Nigeria is not exempted and I want Nigerians and the world indeed to know how true it is that this deadly virus exists, that the vaccine is not harmful,” she stated.

The young writer who said that she aspired to be like Chimmamanda Adichie, said she love reading, net surfing and researching.

According to her, “I discovered my writing skills when my English teacher gave an assignment in class, asking us to write stories and compositions. Then I knew I had that zeal inside of me to always want to write, when I sit I’m able to think and something drives me to just write.

“My parents in the long run have always stood by me encouraging me and providing me with all I need in the pursuit to achieve my goal as a writer.

“My writing journey started in 2019 when I wrote the book “Faruq, the Destiny Child” and with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, I began to ask questions about it. This is what brought about my second book being launched today.”

Father of the writer, Fatai Jimoh, described his second child as exceptionally brilliant and a good writer with bright future.

“Being an engineer, I have always wanted her to follow suit but as God will have it, she has been blessed with this wonderful gift of writing.

“I discovered my daughter’s ability to write when she was in primary 3. She cried to write the common entrance examination which came as a shock to me because she was not of age then, but I allowed her and to my amazement she performed exceptionally,” he stated.

He urged parents to learn how not to dictate on career choice for their children but rather, should support and encourage their dreams and aspirations.

He concluded by noting that the continuous funding of her books is a major challenge to him.

In his remarks, the chairman of the book launch, Sikiru Ademola, said the young writer deserved commendation for writing on the pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.