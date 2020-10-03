Twelve States, including the Federal Capital Territory, on Friday recorded 126 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the lead agency in the fight against the pandemic, no death was recorded on Friday.

The new cases saw Lagos recording 62, while Rivers had 22, Ogun-9, Plateau-7, FCT-7, Osun-5, Kwara-5, Taraba-3, Bayelsa-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-1 and Imo-1.

In all as at Friday night, Nigeria had recorded 59,127 confirmed cases, with 50,593 discharged and 1,112 deaths.