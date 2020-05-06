The combined efforts of operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigerian Navy at Ibaka in Akwa Ibom State led to the interception of 12 adult Nigerians on their way to Cameroon from Nigeria through the sea.

They were apprehended in a boat that was heading to Cameroon.

The Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed the state Comptroller in Akwa Ibom State, Livingstone Amadi, to thank the Commander of the Navy Forward Operation Base in Ibaka for their cooperation and vigilance that resulted in the interception of the 12 persons.

The NIS in Ibaka has profiled the 12 persons and equally invited health officials to carry out medical checks and certify them satisfactory for return back to their homes since they were refused departure in view of the Border closure by Federal Government owing to the bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

Amadi warned the 12 of them to avoid such journeys until the border is officially opened.