Nigeria on Monday recorded 135 new cases of COVID-19 with zero fatality from the Coronavirus Disease.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 11 States accounted for the new infections.

The NCDC, which posted the data for Monday on its Twitter handle, said the latest figures, Nigeria has now had 163,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 152,045 successfully treated and discharged and 2,058 deaths.

Kwara State led the pack with 37 new infections, while the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, had 32 fresh cases.

Others listed as having recorded new cases of COVID-19 were Ondo-23, Nasarawa-13, FCT-9, Kaduna-7, Rivers-6, Osun-3, Delta-2, Edo-2 and Borno-1.