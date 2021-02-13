Chimamanda Obiekwe, the Protocol Officer of Musharak Esteem Fumigation, says no fewer than 109 Police Primary and Secondary Schools will be decontaminated to make the environment safe against COVID-19.

Obiekwe made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria during the decontamination and fumigation exercise at the POWA International Primary and Secondary Schools at Garki, Area 11, in Abuja.

“Basically, the essence of this exercise is to control pests and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lassa fever and other illnesses that we do get from animals.

“So the Police decided that all their schools will be fumigated, so that their pupils, students and staff would be safe; so we just embarked on the project and started from Abuja.

“Apparently, our first project is to fumigate POWA International Schools, so within the space of some days, they will start to see dead pests around,’’ Obiekwe said.

Similarly, Ado Abdullahi, the Public Health Officer of Musharak, said the exercise is to ensure the eradication of all the micro-organisms that are present in the school, for the benefit of the pupils and teachers.

“We want to ensure a safe environment for learning and teaching service; so we are doing this at the instance of the Nigeria Police force.

“We just started the exercise today and we will cover the 36 states of the federation for police primary and secondary schools,’’ Abdullahi said.

The Assistant Programme Manager of Musharak, Benjamin Oboh, said the exercise is expected to cover 92 Police Primary and 17 Police Secondary Schools across the nation. This will be done quarterly.

Meanwhile, the Head Teacher/Chief Executive Officer of POWA International Children School, Primary Section, Bello Alowonle, said the exercise was in compliance to the FCT Ordinance ACT.

According to him, the school normally fumigates its classes and environment every three months.

“Before we resumed, we disinfected and fumigated, but today’s fumigation is special, because, the Musharak come to do it for us. We are very happy and appreciate.

“Please note that fumigation in an environment like this is very essential, especially at this crucial period that the coronavirus and many other diseases are very much around.

“Through this fumigation, all reptiles, scorpion, viruses and others will be kept away from our environment and we will have a safe and healthy environment.’’

Obiageli Azubuike, the English Language teacher with Primary four in the school, corroborated Alowonle’s view saying the exercise is an indication that stakeholders have the welfare of the school at heart.