Coventry elected as IOC’s first female president

Zimbabwe’s sports minister, Kirsty Coventry, has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee.

The 41-year-old former swimmer, who won two Olympic gold medals, will replace German Thomas Bach – who has held the role since 2013 – and became the first woman, the first African and the youngest person to hold the role.

World Athletics boss Lord Coe was among the favourites to win Thursday’s election in Greece, but Coventry secured an absolute majority of 49 of the 97 votes available in the first round.

Runner-up Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr won 28 votes while Coe secured eight.

France’s David Lappartient and Japan’s Morinari Watanabe won four votes each, while Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Sweden’s Johan Eliasch both took two.

Coventry, who already sits on the IOC executive board and was said to be Bach’s preferred candidate, is the 10th person to hold the highest office in sport and will be in post for at least the next eight years.

Coventry has won seven of Zimbabwe’s eight Olympic medals – including gold in the 200m backstroke at both the 2004 and 2008 Games.

“The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamed of this moment,” said Coventry, who beat six male rivals to win the vote.

“I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa.

“I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.”

Coventry described her election as an “extraordinary moment” during her acceptance speech, and promised to make IOC members proud of their choice.

During her election campaign, Coventry pledged to modernise, promote sustainability, embrace technology and empower athletes.

She placed particular emphasis on protecting female sports, backing a blanket ban of transgender women from competing in female Olympic sport.

Coventry has faced criticism in Zimbabwe in her capacity as sports minister since 2018, but defended her association with the government of controversial President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Governmental interference in football resulted in Fifa banning Zimbabwe from the international game in 2022, while last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Mnangagwa and other senior officials for corruption and human rights abuses.

The presidential vote took place at a luxury hotel in a seaside resort about 60 miles south of Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Games.

IOC members had to hand in their phones before a secret electronic ballot at about 14:30 GMT.

The campaign process restricted candidates to 15-minute presentations at a private event in January, with media barred and no scope for questions from members afterwards.

Endorsements by members were not allowed, nor was any criticism of rival candidates, meaning behind-the-scenes lobbying played an important role.

