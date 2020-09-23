The Board of Regents, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State has appointed Prof. Akan Williams as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Institution.

Attat Emmanuel, Information Officer of the Institution, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ota.

Emmanuel said: “The appointment of Williams was approved on Tuesday, following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aaron Atayero.

“Williams was born on February 16, 1970 in Calabar, Cross River State, he is a native of Itoko, Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom.

“He is a Fellow of Chemical Society of Nigeria; a former Chairman, Ogun Chapter, Chemical Society of Nigeria; member, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria; member, Royal Society of Chemistry and a member American Chemical Society among others.”