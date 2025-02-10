Covenant of exemption, by Gabriel Agbo

When you have a good, deep relationship with God, he exempts, protects, extracts you from troubles, destruction and the general experience – things that destroy others will not touch you. When others are dying you will be coming alive. When others are saying there is a casting down you will be saying there is a lifting up. When others live in fear, you will have peace. When they are dying young we will be spending our old age in good health and in prosperity. When others are being crushed by economic hardship, new business doors will be opening for you. I mean great doors! This is what I call a covenant of exemption. It is God isolating you and yours from what is happening around you.

And that was what he did with Noah. Every other thing will die except him, his family and his animals who found their way into the ark.

Now, that is not an isolated case. It is an established divine practice. You remember when Sodom and Gomorrah were to be destroyed. God singled out Lot and his family to be saved from that inferno. In fact, when the seemed reluctant to leave, the angels practically dragged them out of the city because they must not be destroyed with the unrighteous. God will extricate you from that coming trouble in the name of Jesus! E will use every means possible to save you and yours. Listen to this,

“At dawn the next morning the angels became insistent, ‘Hurry’, they said to Lot ‘Take your wife and your two daughters who are here. Get out of here right now, or you will be caught in the destruction of the city.’”

When Lot still hesitated, the angels seized his hand and the hands of his wife and two daughters and rushed them to safety outside the city, for the LORD was merciful. ‘Run for your lives!’ the angels warned. ‘Do not stop anywhere in the valley. And don’t look back! Escape to the mountains, or you will die.’ ‘Oh no, my lords, please,’ Lot begged. ‘You have been so kind to me and saved my life, and you have granted me such mercy. But I cannot go to the mountains. Disaster would catch up to me there, and I would soon die. See, there is a small village nearby. Please let me go there instead; don’t you see how small it is? Then my life will be saved.’

“All right,’ the angel said, ‘I will grant your request. I will not destroy the little village. But hurry! Escape to it, for I can do nothing until you arrive there.’ (This explains why that village was known as Zoar, which means ‘little place.’)

“Lot reached the village just as the sun was rising over the horizon. Then the LORD rained down fire and burning sulfur from the sky on Sodom and Gomorrah. He utterly destroyed them, along with the other cities and villages of the plain, wiping out all the people and every bit of vegetation. But Lot’s wife looked back as she was following behind him, and she turned into a pillar of salt. Abraham got up early that morning and hurried out to the place where he had stood in the LORD’s presence. He looked out across the plain toward Sodom and Gomorrah and watched as columns of smoke rose from the cities like smoke from a furnace.

“But God had listened to Abraham’s request and kept Lot safe, removing him from the disaster that engulfed the cities on the plain.” — Genesis 19:15-29

Wow! Sodom and Gomorrah were totally destroyed but Lot and his households were exempted not only because of his righteousness, but also for Uncle Abraham’s relationship with God. They were practically forced out of destruction because there is a covenant, agreement that cannot be broken. He had quietly interceded for Lot even before the angelic visitors arrived in Sodom. Divine exemption! We don’t know the power of intercession. It is indeed monumental, unlimited! You can reach that level of relationship with God today, where nothing, nobody, no situation, no plan or trouble can overwhelm or totally stop you and your divine program. You will always be miraculously, mysteriously, swiftly be delivered. God will instruct his special missions’ angels, forces to rescue out every trouble or satanic plan. I know some don’t even know that there are also special/specialized forces in heaven. Just get my book Power of Midnight Prayer and read the chapter on the angels. God is exempting you from that coming calamity. You will miraculously survive it! We will continue next week.

