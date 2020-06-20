The results of 10 samples are being awaited as the Ekiti State Government commences testing for COVID-19 with its new molecular laboratory.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made this known on Saturday in Ado Ekiti at a media briefing by the State Task Force on Coronavirus.

Yaya-Kolade said 26 patients had been discharged, while two patients were being treated as at Friday afternoon.

The commissioner added that the two patients were in stable condition.

Speaking on Gender-Based Violence in the state, Yaya-Kolade urged all residents to stand up against the menace.

According to her, the wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has commenced advocacy to curb sexual assault in the society.

She said a Sexual Assault Resource Centre, the first in the country, would be inaugurated in the state on Monday.

Yaya-Kolade said the resource centre would pay the medical bills of victims and also give them vocational training.

The Coordinator of the task force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, warned traders against converting roads and streets into markets as a result of the closure of markets.

Aluko also warned residents to comply with the directive on wearing of face masks in public.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, urged residents to abide by all the rules and protocols on COVID-19.