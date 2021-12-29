Coutinho chooses Arsenal as next club

Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly informed Arsenal that he wants to join the club during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and is widely expected to leave next month, as the Catalan giants attempt to reduce their wage bill.

A number of clubs, including Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, have been credited with an interest in the Brazil international.

However, a recent report claimed that Coutinho’s agents were travelling to London to open talks with Arsenal over a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Sport, the playmaker has chosen the Gunners as his next club, with the capital outfit capable of matching his ambitions and wage demands.

The former Liverpool attacker has scored twice in 16 appearances for Barcelona during the 2021-22 campaign, although he has only played nine minutes of football in his side’s last three La Liga fixtures.