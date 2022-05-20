Courts imprisons middle-aged man for N1.9 million fraud

A Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Justice Babs Kuewumi, has jailed Rotimi Aluko for five years at the Correctional facility, Ado-Ekiti for defrauding one Femi Fasugba of the sum of N1,950,000.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Kuewumi discharged the defendant on count one, but found him guilty on count two.

The presiding judge, who was silent on restitution, therefore sentenced Aluko to five years in prison on count two, without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Samson Osobu, told the court that the convict committed the offence between November 2018 and April 2019 at Ado-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court.

He said the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to defraud Fasugba.

Osobu also told the court that the defendant (convict), with the intention to defraud his victim, obtained the sum of N1,950,000.

Giving evidence, the prosecutor told the court that the said amount was obtained from Fasugba by the defendant in order to assist in doing car clearance.

He said the offences committed contravened Sections: 1(1), 3, 8 and 11 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Offences Related Act, 2006.