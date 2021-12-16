Courtesy and respect, by Lilian Mabeek

Everyone has an iota of ego, but this ego must be on check always, so that the ego will not rob you of your innate good nature and prevent observers and friends from understanding you.

Courtesy is excellence of manner or social conduct, a polite behaviour; a courteous, respectful or considerate act or expression.

A courteous person is that person who is courtly, kind, respectful and gracious to other people. Can I ask you, are you courteous? Do you use polite words?

As you read through this piece today, be honest and think inwardly, are you a proud person? Definitely you must be truthful and when you cannot say it assertively, it means you have not been polite and it is you I am addressing with today’s piece.

There are few places that require utmost courtesy. An example is the office environment. It is very important to keep the office space roomy with peace because that is where you spend most of your productive time. Keep it appealing, fascinating with your poise and behaviour, be friendly and avoid confrontations or being aggressive despite the workload or stress. A number of clients and customers may be very difficult to please, but keep them happy and manage them with your wealth of expertise.

Another place to show politeness is in public places. There are strangers who are always in a haste, they can even step on your toes, or knock you with their body or anything on them, without looking back or even apologising, they appear very clumsy and grumpy, when you come across such people carefully allow them right of way, because they will not accept their wrongs, they are a time bomb looking for who to mete out their frustrations. You can such meet people in the elevator, banking queue, eateries, cinema, Church and market lines, etc.

They are very impatient people and highly disorganised. If you are such type of a person, please learn public space courtesy so you will not inconvenient other public users with your impoliteness.

There are people who are popularly referred to as road rage users. These set of people suffer from unreasonable change of mood. They are highly sensitive and a little wrong get them ignited with anger. The best way to deal with such persons is to give them right of way and calm down for them or else the measure of damage if there is a counter reaction to them cannot be quantified.

Lecturing and teaching require greater tolerance. You can agree with me that levels of comprehension differ with people. It could be very easy for some students to assimilate easily, while some others may need more illustrations. If you are a teacher or a lecturer with such student in your class, you must as a conscious effort remain polite and encouraging to them. When you use unkind words towards them, it further deprives them from understanding your teachings. This similar fact applies to artisans who have apprentices.

Wherever you find yourself, eschew being unkind with your words. Do not shunt queues or disturb with your chewing gum, heels, fashion apparel or fragrances. Be respectful to others and be mindful with your choice of words. Irrespective of your age be seen to play out mature by turning down your legitimate right of way, right of seat or right of comment for others. By doing so, you are deliberately making a peaceful coexistence and that is the ultimate goal when there is courtesy, mutual respect and kindness.

Ego check is very important so that the proper humane relationships can take place. Whenever you refuse to be polite or respectful, it means you are not in control of your ego. Do not allow your personality clash with your daily relationship with strangers.