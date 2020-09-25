The Federal High Court staff across the country have indicated their intention to commence a two-week strike on September 28 over the recent increase in the electricity tariff and fuel pump price.

The News Agency of Nigeria had on Friday observed copies of the notice pasted in and around the Federal High Court Headquarters building in Abuja by the court staff, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

JUSUN said all its members would abandon their duties in line with the industrial action planned by the Nigerian Labour Congress to begin on Monday.

The notice, which was not signed, reads: “Please be informed that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court chapter shall, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), commences a two-week indefinite strike action from Monday the 28th day of September, 2020.

“All offices shall remain closed within this period. You are required to comply.”

NAN reports that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress had indicated their intention to embark on an industrial action in protect of the recent increases in the prices of electricity and petroleum products.