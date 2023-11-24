Court validates election victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun 

The Appeal Court, Lagos Division, on Friday in a split ruling, validated the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The governorship poll was held on March 18, 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had then declared Governor Abiodun as the winner of the poll.

The majority judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

However, the minority judgment delivered by Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang allowed the appeal and ordered the INEC to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

