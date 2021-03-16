A High Court in Ibadan has fixed March 24 to hear an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear a N200 billion libel suit instituted by Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona against Dr Yinka Ayefele.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adetona sued the Chairman of Fresh FM and Gospel Musician, Ayefele, over a live radio programme aired on the station in 2019.

He alleged that Awujale was responsible for non-survival of companies in Ijebuland as a result of a curse placed in the town years back.

Justice Mashud Abas fixed the date and also granted the application for extension of time for the respondent’s counsel to enter appearance and file statement of defence.

Abas also set aside the earlier court ruling setting down the case for hearing.

The judge adjourned the case until March 24 for hearing in the application challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Earlier, Ayefele’s counsel, Yomi Alliyu, SAN, informed the court of his two applications filed and dated March 12 and served on the claimant on March 16.

Alliyu said the first application was an application for extension of time for him to file his memorandum of appearance and statement of defence.

He also prayed the court to set aside its earlier ruling setting down the case for hearing.

Alliyu further informed the court that the second application challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

In his response, the claimant’s counsel, Olatunji Onalaja, SAN, told the court that he was not opposed to the application of the respondent to enter appearance and filed statement of defence.

Onalaja said the two applications were served on him on Monday and needed to respond to the second application challenging the court’s jurisdiction.