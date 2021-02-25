The Federal High Court, Abuja has refused to grant bail to Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team.

Justice Okon Abang refused Maina bail in an early judgment on Thursday.

Abang said Maina’s application for bail lacked merit.

Justice Abang said though it was at the discretion of the court to grant bail, the ex-pension reformed boss did not deserve a bail after jumping the first bail.

The judge said Maina did not place sufficient materials before the court to convince the court that he deserves the second bail.

He said the medical report brought from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital showed that Maina was not under any medical emergency.

The judge said Maina was not only a flight risk but a proving risk, having fled to the Republic of Niger and Chad in violation of the court order.

“He has disappointed the court,” he ruled.

Justice Abang, who refused to grant Maina’s application for an order directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to release his confiscated property, including a BMW Car, also dismissed his request for an order to set aside the November 18 and December 4, 2020 orders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court on November 18, 2020 ordered the trial of Maina in absentia after he jumped bail.

Also on December 4, 2020, the court ordered Maina to be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing and final determination of his matter.

But Maina, who jumped bail last year and fled to Republic of Niger before his rearrest, had on December 24, 2020, applied for another bail.

Maina, through his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, on January 20, 2021 approached Justice Abang in a motion on notice.

He argued that the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.

In the motion, the ex-pension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as sureties if granted bail.

Debunking the argument that he had jumped bail, Maina said he fled to the Republic of Niger to have a knee surgery.

According to him, if the knee surgery had not been done, his leg would have been amputated.