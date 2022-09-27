Court strikes out NANS suit against FG, ASUU

The National Industrial Court, Tuesday struck out a suit filed by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to compel the Federal Government FG and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike.

The judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman in the ruling terminated further proceedings in the matter after it was withdrawn by the claimant, Umar Lawal.

From facts, Lawal had filed the suit which was mentioned on September 16, for himself and on behalf of NANS against the Minister of Education, ASUU and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

However, when the matter slated for hearing came up on Tuesday, Lawal notified the court that he had filed a motion for discontinuance.

He added that he premised his decision to withdraw the suit on account of the challenge by NANS which contested his position as its president in the affidavit he had deposed to.

After Lawal submitted his application, the court asked if Marshal Abubakar, counsel to ASUU had any objection, he informed the court that he was not opposed to Lawal’s application to withdraw the suit.

The other defendants were however, had no legal representation in court.