Court strikes out murder case involving female NYSC member

An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has struck out a case of murder involving a female National Youths Service Corps member in the state, Chidinma Paschaline Odume.

She was standing trial before Justice Bassey Nkanang over the gruesome murder of a 26-year-old man, Akwaowo Japheth.

The incident occurred on January 10, 2021 along Abak Road in Uyo, the state capital, following a misunderstanding between the deceased and Odume.

In his ruling on January 12, 2022, Justice Nkanang struck out the case and discharged the accused person following the Nolle Prosequi entered by the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice.

The position of the state on Nolle Prosequi, which was a formal notice of discontinuation of the prosecution without a conviction, was dated January 10, 2022.

The Court noted that the action was pursuant to section 211 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 71 of the Criminal Code Procedure Law of Akwa Ibom State.