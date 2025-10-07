Court strikes out FCCPC’s criminal case against Qatar Airways’ CEO, others

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out the criminal case filed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission against the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, Temi Birdzell.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Birdzell is being charged alongside Stella Ihediwa, the Account Manager of the airline; Kennedy Chirchir, the Country Manager and Eva Ojeje,, who is the Sales Manager of the company.

Justice James Omotosho struck out the case to allow the FCCPC served all the defendants the processes in the matter.

Earlier, Daniel Amadi had told the court of their inability to serve all the defendants in the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Omotosho had, on June 24, fixed Tuesday for the defendants’ arraignment over allegations bordering on breach of FCCPC Act, 2018.

The commission, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/200/2025, dragged Qatar Airways, Birdzell, Ihediwa, Chirchir and Ojeje to court as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

FCCPC, in the application dated May 26 but filed May 27, had preferred a two-count charge against the defendants.

The defendants were alleged to have failed to appear before FCCPC in compliance with a lawful summons of the commission dated September 6, 2024, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33 (3) of the FCCP Act, 2018.

They were also accused to have on September 18, 2024, intentionally withheld the production of documents in compliance wth a lawful summons of the commission, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 111 of FCCP Act, 2018.

In count three, they were alleged to have on September 18, 2024, engaged in the contravention of the consumer rights, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 124(1) and punishable under Section 155 of the same Act.