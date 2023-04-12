Court strikes out cheating charge against businessman

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday, struck out a cheating charge against a businessman, Suleman Ramalan accused of defrauding a customer of N605,000 for lack of diligent prosecution.

The defendant, who resides in Abaji, FCT, was charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating on June 16, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, struck out the charge following a series of adjournments over the failure of the nominal complainant to appear in court.

Abdulkarim consequently struck out the case and discharged the defendant of the alleged charge.

Earlier, The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi told the court that the matter was reported at Iddo police station by Abbas Bello of Bein Avenue Data System Communication, Airport Road, on June 16, 2022.

Tanko said that the complainant on June 9, 2022 in the morning discovered a debit alert of N605,000 on his account domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

He said the complainant went to the bank, printed his statement of account and found out the debit in dispute was a payment made on a Point of Sale (POS) terminal belonging to JARIK investment owned by the defendant.

He said that the defendant conspired with an unknown person and made the said transaction, during investigation he admitted that the said transaction was made in his POS.

The prosecutor, however, said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code.