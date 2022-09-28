Court strikes out cheating case against businessman

A Kado Upper Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday struck out a case of cheating filed against a 29-year-old businessman, Christopher Micah, for lack of diligent prosecution.

Micah, who lives in 11 Crescent, Kado Estate, Abuja pleaded not gulty to the charge.

The Judge, Shehu Ahmadu struck out the matter saying the Prosecution Counsel, Helen Ochai and the complainant, had not been diligent in prosecuting the case.

Earlier, Ochai told the court that the complainant, Nnamdi Darlington of 2K Super Market, Kado Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Divisional Police Headquarters on Sept.16.

Ochai said that on April 2, the defendant went to the said shop and bought one chromecast valued at N35,000, one Oraimo AirPods worth N20,000 and a phone cover valued at N5,000.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant proceeded to ask for the company’s account details, pretended to make a transfer and thereafter sent a fake debit alert of N60,000, as evidence of payment.

She added that during the police investigation every effort for Micah to return the items or pay the money failed.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code.