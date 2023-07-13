Court stops Yahaya Bello, I-G, DSS, others from arresting, detaining SDP governorship candidate

828 828

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and the acting Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, from arresting or detaining Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s candidate for the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, also stopped the commissioner of police in Kogi, the Department of State Services (DSS) and its director-general, among others from arresting or threatening Ajaka’s life pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Ekwo also made an interim order compelling the I-G, the DSS DG to immediately provide maximum security to Ajaka in Abuja, Kogi and elsewhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

He gave the orders following a motion ex-parte moved by counsel for the SDP’s candidate, Shaibu Aruwa, SAN, to the effect.

The judge, who directed the respondents to be served with the court documents, adjourned the matter until July 28 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajaka had, in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/952/2023 dated and filed on July 11 by Chief Ogwu Onoja, SAN, sued Gov. Bello, Nigeria Police Force, I-G, Kogi commissioner of police, DSS, DSS DG as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

The applicant also joined the director, DSS Command in Kogi; commandant-general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); chief of defence staff; Chief of Army Staff and chief of naval staff as 7th to 11th respondents in the case.

While giving 27 grounds on why the motion should be granted, Ajaka said he had already filed an application for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

He said he firmly believed that as soon as the originating processes for the enforcement of his fundamental rights were served on the respondents, they would intensify efforts albeit illegally to force him to Kogi to be killed.

He said prior to this time, he had contested in the Kogi governorship primary election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajaka averred that in a bid to dissuade him from contesting the APC primary, the governor pointedly demanded that he should step down.

“He further accompanied this demand with threats to taking life on failure of compliance.

“In view of the foregoing, and in the abundance of caution, the applicant sought an audience with the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, where he intimated him of these threats with a request for intervention and protection.

“The president, in response, requested that the applicant make a formal report to his official and relevant security agencies, which he did,” he alleged.

He further alleged that Bello’s schemes became unwieldy, when he (Ajaka) moved to the SDP and secured the party’s ticket as its governorship candidate for Nov. 11 poll.

“That after leaving the APC for the SDP, the applicant was still being threatened by the overt and covert acts of the 1st respondent (Bello)

“That the 1st respondent has co-opted the 2nd to 11th respondents in threatening the right to life, liberty and association of the applicant,” he alleged.

He alleged that on June 3, he left Abuja to pay a courtesy visit to the Ohimege of Koto at KotonKarifi.

He said no sooner had he departed and was heading to Lokoja to pay a courtesy call at the palace of the Mai gari of Lokoja than the vehicle he was travelling in was hit with hail of bullets in an unprovoked attack against him and his supporters.

“In the midst of the confusion, the vehicle the applicant was travelling in was overtaken by a vehicle with the insignia of the government blocked the expressway, and then the 1st respondent physically highlighted from the vehicle while ordering the men of the 2nd and 5th respondents (police and DSS) to again open fire on the vehicle of the applicant and his motor-cade.

“That several vehicles belonging to the applicant and his supporters was riddled with bullets and demobilised, two other vehicles branded with the applicant’s party (Social Democratic Party) Logo were set ablaze by the men of the 2nd and 5th respondents on the direct order of the 1st respondent,” he said.

He said if his application turned out to be frivolous, he “undertakes to indemnify the respondents for any loss or damages.”

Ajaka, who alleged that the deliberate attempt at assassinating him was done under the direct supervision of Gov. Bello, urged the court to grant his reliefs in the interest of justice.