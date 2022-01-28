Court slams 3 weeks community on 42-year old man over contempt

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court Friday slammed a 42-year-old man, Joseph Shittu, with three weeks community service for contempt of court

Shittu is facing a one-count charge of attempting to obstruct and prevent the course of Justice

The magistrate, Olajumoke Somefun, sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Somefun held that the three weeks community service would be done at the court premises and supervised by officers of the correctional service centre.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in January, at about 9:00am, at Isabo Magistrates Court three, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Shonibare said the convict was to appear in court in a case of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence with the charge no MA/322C/2021.

He said that the convict failed and intentionally refused to appear in court when the matter was mentioned.

The prosecutor said the offence committed contravened Section 126 (2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006. NAN