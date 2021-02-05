A Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday sentenced Kukoyi Abayomi and Adio Oluwanbe to two years imprisonment each for assaulting a staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

Magistrate I.O. Abudu sentenced Abayomi, 36, and Oluwanbe, 31, after she found them guilty on the nine counts bordering on conspiracy, assault, unlawful possession of harmful weapons.

Abudu held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and the defendants were guilty as charged.

She, however, gave them options to pay N10,000 each as fine.

She ordered that the money should be given to the complainant as compensation for his medical bills.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Bukola Abolade, told court that the defendants committed the offence on April 23 at about 11:35am at Grammar School area of Abeokuta.

Abolade said the defendants assaulted the complainant, Ayorinde Olajide, while discharging his lawful duties.

He said the convicts also stabbed Olajide in his left eye with a broken bottle.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 355, 197,249 of the Criminal Law of Ogun 2006.