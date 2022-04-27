Court sentences traders to three months imprisonment for stealing

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Wednesday sentenced two traders -Sunday Musa(30) and Daniel Danladi (22), to three months imprisonment for stealing iron rods.

The judge, Irene Pati, who sentenced the accused after they pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave them an option of N10,000 fine each.

She said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on March 3, at the ‘A ‘ Division Police station by one Idehen Friday, a member of a vigilance group.

The prosecutor said that the group caught the convicts with iron rods stolen from the house of one Khenjiok Simon.

“The police gave the iron rod back to the owner after investigation,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under sections 59 and 272 of the Plateau penal code law.