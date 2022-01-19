Court sentences three men to 17 years imprisonment for robbery

A Bauchi High Court 5 on Tuesday sentenced three men to 17 years in a correctional centre for robbery.

The convicts were tried by the court and found guilty on two-counts bordering on conspiracy, robbery and attack.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M. M. Adamu, told the Court that the convicts: Muazu Yau, Adamu Abdullahi, Auwalu Babayo, and their accomplice, Ruwa Abdullahi, now at large, all residents of Gertogel village in Bauchi Local Government Area, committed the offence on September 21, 2018.

Adamu said that the accused persons conspired to commit illegal act of robbery, contrary to Section 96, punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law, Vol 1, Laws of Bauchi State, 2006.

He said that the accused persons attacked one Abdullahi Ahmadu with machetes and sticks, and robbed him of N60,000, thereby committed an act punishable under Section 1 (a & b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act. Cap R11, LFN 2004, as applicable to Bauchi State.

However, the accused persons, who spoke through their counsel, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his submission, the Defendant Counsel, Yakubu Maikasuwa, prayed for a fine in lieu of jail sentence for his clients, arguing that if there would be sentence, the court should temper justice with mercy.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Muazu Abubakar convicted and sentenced the men to 17 years in jail on the two counts charge.

Abubakar ruled: “I hereby sentence the three accused persons to two years imprisonment in the first count charge and 15 years imprisonment each in the second count charge without option of fine.

“The two sentences shall also run concurrently from the date the accused persons were arrested.”

Commenting on the judgment, Maikasuwa said his clients would appeal to seek redress against the judgement.