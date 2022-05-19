Court sentences student for illicit drug trafficking

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State has convicted a 27-year-old student, Muyiwa Sunmade, for dealing in 100 grammes of Indian Hemp and 1.6 grammes of psychotropic substance.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, the Presiding Judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, convicted the accused student.

Kuewumi ordered that Sunmade should go for six months counselling at the office of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency.

The Judge ruled: “Upon listening to evidence of the prosecutor side by side with the plea of guilty by the defendant, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged.

“As for sentence, because I do not want the convict to forfeit his admission and future, he is to undergo six months counseling at the NDLEA.”

Justice Kuewumi, however, added that the convict must be of good conduct, warning that if the convict commits a similar offence within the next five years and brought before the court, he would be made to face the full consequences.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him when it was read to him by the court.

The NDLEA Prosecutor, Beatrice Igberaise, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 28 at Nova Junction, Adebayo Area of Ado-Ekiti.

Igberaise told the court that the offence committed contravened Section 11(C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

Reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecutor tendered as exhibits confessional statement of the defendant, test certificate and bulk of the substance before the court, which were admitted and marked as exhibits.

She prayed the court to convict the accused as charged.

She, however, said that the new guide from the agency’s headquarters in Abuja sent to the Ekiti State Command just a week ago gives room for counseling.

The Defence Counsel, Samson Ayodeji, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy on the issue of sentencing.

Ayodeji told the court that the convict was a first time offender and that his client, who lost his father to the cold hand of death long ago, had confided in him to be of good behaviour and never be involved in crime again.