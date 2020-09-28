A Wuse Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 33-year-old security guard, Henry Musa, to six months imprisonment for stealing 170 panel doors worth N30 million.

The police charged Musa alongside James Kargwak, 22; Bilyaminu Abubakar, 33; all of Lokogoma, Abuja, and one Abdulmayeed Sani, 33, with criminal conspiracy, being in possession of stolen property and theft.

Musa pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency, but Kargwak, Abubakar and Sani pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate, Theresa Otu sentenced Musa, following his guilty plea without an option of fine.

The magistrate admitted Kargwak, Abubakar and Sani to bail in the sum of N250, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Otu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until November 20 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Seidu Jibrin, told the court that on August 25, the complainant, Tajudeen Abioye from Saraha Estate, Lokogoma, reported the matter at the FCT Police Command.

Jibrin told the court that the complainant stored his ‘executive panel doors’, with intention to supply his customers.

He said that on August 1, when the complainant came back to the house, he discovered that the convict and the defendants had stolen 170 doors worth N30 million.

Jibrin said that during police investigation, 22 panel doors were recovered from them.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 319 of the Penal Code.