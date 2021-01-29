An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday sentence a scavenger, Toheeb Azeez, to one month imprisonment for stealing 15 pieces of grinding machine plates.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate I.O. Osho, sentenced Azeez after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Osho gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the convict on January 13 at about 8:30am stole 15 pieces of small grinding plates worth N56,000, property of the complainant, Suleimon Adedayo.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 383 and is punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.