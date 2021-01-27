A Grade I Area Court, Nyanya Abuja, on Monday, sentenced an applicant, Abubakar Adamu to six months imprisonment for attempting to steal a Toyota Highlander.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Yahaya Sheshi, gave Adamu an option to pay a fine of N10, 000, after he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Okobi Jacob parked his Toyota Highlander in front of the FCDA parking lot and went into his office.

Nwaforaku said that Adamu used a master key with the intention to commit an offence of theft.

He said during Police investigation, a key suspected to be the master key was found at the scene of the crime.

Nwaforaku said the matter was reported at the Garki Police Station by Jacob.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code Law.