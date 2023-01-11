Court sentences mason to 10 months imprison for stabbing friend with broken bottle

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced one Abubakar Sadiq, 25, to 10 months imprisonment for stabbing his friend with a broken bottle.

Sadiq, who resides in Kawo Kaduna, pleaded guilty to a count charge of causing grievous hurt and begged the court for leniency.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, however, gave him an option of N10, 000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Emmanuel said the punishment would have been stiffer if Sadiq had not saved the court the pains of protracted prosecution by admitting that he committed the offence.

Earlier, the prosecutor Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that on Dec. 28, 2022, the defendant stabbed one Sulleiman Abdullahi in his abdomen with a broken bottle during an argument.

The prosecutor said as a result, the complainant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and presently receiving treatment.

Leo said that the offence contravened Section 247 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.