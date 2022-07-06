Court sentences man to six years imprisonment for stealing

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Wednesday sentenced a 51-year-old salesman, Kehinde Abdul-Gafar, to six years imprisonment for stealing N1.4 million belonging to his employer.

The Chief Magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, sentenced Kehinde without an option of fine, after he had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of stealing and conversion.

Osunsanmi said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed in July 2021, in Oke Isegun area of Meiran, Command, Lagos.

Akeem said that the convict was a salesman of the complainant, Oladimeji Akanmu, a cement distributor.

The prosecutor said that when the account of the business was audited, it was discovered that N1.4 million was missing and the convict lied that some customers were owing them.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that no customer was owing and the convict could not account for it,” he said.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravene Sections 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.