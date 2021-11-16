Court sentences man to six months in jail for fraud

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday sentenced an internet fraudster, Kayode Adekunle to a term of six months at the correctional centre for being in possession of false documents.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Adekunle after he pleaded guilty to two counts of being in possession of false documents preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Taiwo, however, gave the convict an option of payment of N200,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to forfeit an iPhone 11 Pro Max phone, iphone 12 Pro Max and Mac Books found in his possession to the Federal Government.

Earlier, the Counsel to EFCC, Temitope Banjo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between July and August in Lagos.

Banjo said the defendant was arrested while in possession of several false documents which were titled “Missing Direct Deposits”, which he knew to be false.

The EFCC prosecutor said that when the defendant was apprehended, he entered into a plea bargain agreement with the anti-graft agency.

Banjo urged the court to sentence the defendant as charged and in accordance with the terms of the plea bargain agreement.

He said the offences committed contravened Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

The Defense Counsel, Kehinde Adeyemi, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

“The defendant is remorseful and has promised not to commit the offence again,” Adeyemi said.