An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old, Shefiu Lawal, to one year imprisonment for stealing a car engine valued at N250,000.

The Chief Magistrate, O. Oke, in his judgment, sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment in a correctional centre.

He said that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty of the charges preferred against him.

Oke however, gave the convict an option to pay N100,000 fine and additional payment of N250,000 to the complainant, in lieu of the stolen motor engine.

Earlier, the defendant, whose house address was not given, was arraigned on a one count of stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 3.30 p.m. at Block 18, Cadbury Estate, Ijoko area, Ota.

Mustapha said that the defendant stole a motor engine, valued at N250,000, belonging to the complainant, Oseni Morufu.

He said that the offences contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.