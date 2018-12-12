Court sentences man to jail for raping seven-year-old

An Upper Area Court I, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced a 43-year-old mason, Augustine Arafan to three years in prison for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The judge, Lawal Suleiman, who sentence Arafan without an option to pay fine, said it would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Labaran Ahmed, told the court that the case was reported on October 3 at Nasarawa Gwong Police station by one Sarah Abok of Lamingo Road who is the girl’s mother.

Ahmed said that the accused, who is the girl’s neighbour lured her into his room, raped her and gave her N10.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty and begged the court for mercy, promising the court he will never indulge in such indecent act again.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.