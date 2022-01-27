Court sentences man to death by hanging for culpable homicide

A High Court in Bauchi on Thursday, sentenced a man, Ahmadu Ali to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

The State charged Ali alongside Sa’idu Adamu and Saminu Yahaya, with conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Muazu said:”the prosecution has successfully established the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death against Ali, I hereby convict you for committing the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death.

“Based on the proven facts in this case, Adamu and Yahaya are hereby convicted of committing the offence of criminal assault on the deceased contrary to section 265 of the Penal Code law of Bauchi state.

“Having regards to the plea of tempering justice with mercy to the accused persons made by their counsel, I hereby make the following sentence.

“That you Ali, are hereby sentenced to death by hanging and that you shall be hanged by the neck until you are dead.

“That Adamu and Yahaya, are hereby sentenced to one calendar year term of imprisonment without option of fine,” he said.

Earlier, the Lead Prosecution Counsel, Ali Shehu told the court that the convicts on March 30, 2015 beat up Mubarak Shehu and stabbed him with a knife over mere argument.

He added that the victim sustained serious injuries and was referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano where he died on March 31, 2015.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

In his submission, the Defence Counsel, Y. I. Kangere, prayed the judge to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convicts.

Commenting on the judgment, the second Defence Counsel, Usman Salami, said that if the convicts and their relatives decide to appeal the decision of the court, he will gladly go for it.