Court sentences man to 30 years in prison over murder of ex-girlfriend’s son

An Appeal Court on the South Korean Island of Jeju upheld a lower court’s decision and sentenced Baek Kwang-seok to 30 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s teenage son.

The court also sentenced the accomplice of the ex-boyfriend of the accused, Kim Si-nam, to 27 years in prison.

Baek, 49, and his accomplice, Kim 47, strangled a middle school-age son of Baek’s ex-girlfriend with a belt at the victim’s home in Jeju in July 2021, in anger over the estranged relationship.

“The nature of the crime is serious and highly blamable. The pain the victim may have suffered is beyond any words,” a judge at the Gwangju High Court’s branch on Jeju said in the ruling.

However, the court ruled the killing does not appear to have been premeditated, rejecting the prosecution’s request for the death penalty for both.

The police made public the identities and photos of the two men, saying the public’s deserve to know, given the crime’s brutality.

Yonhap/NAN.