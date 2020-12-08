An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man, Oyedokun Tunde to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mary Awodele, who found the defendant guilty of two counts of assault and rape, ordered his remand at Ilesa Correctional facility.

The defendant, who had no legal representation pleaded guilty to the offences.

Awodele consequently sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment without any option of fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in April, 2018 , at No.5 , Balogun street, Omigbale area of Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo had alleged that the defendant assaulted and raped his 13-year old victim on three occasions after he lured her into his apartment.

“He forced the girl into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her on three different occasions.

“He impregnated the girl who later delivered a baby but died soon after.”

He said the offences contravened Sections 218 and 222 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2003.