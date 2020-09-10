An Ota Magistrate’s Court in Ogun has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Clement Adeleke, to one month in the Correctional Centre for defrauding a man of N100,000.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced Adeleke without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Adeleke was arraigned on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and fraud.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the accused committed the offences around midnight on May 27 at Isorosi Area of Ota.

Adaraloye said that the accused collected N100,000 from the complainant, Hassan Abdulmumeen, under false pretence, to supply 30 tons of granite, which he failed to carry out.

“The accused converted the money to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 309(9) and 419 of the criminal code, laws of Ogun State, 2006.