Court sentences man, 29, to two years imprisonment for stealing mobile phone, cash

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced one Akinfe Tunde, 29, to two years imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing a cash of N135,000 and mobile phone, valued at N60,000.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, in her ruling, sentenced Tunde to two years imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine after pleading guilty to the charge.

The convict, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of stealing and burglary.

Earlier, Prosecuting Counsel, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the Tunde committed the offences on Jan. 22 at about 3.23 a.m. at No. 13 Kajola Street, Gasoline, Ota.

Adaraloye said that Tunde broke into the house of one Rukuyat Nurudeen, to steal N135,000 cash and a Techno mobile phone valued at N60,000.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390 and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.