Court sentences man, 27, jailed three months for stealing motorcycles

A Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Ayodeji Oluwole, to three months’ imprisonment for stealing two Bajaj motorcycles valued N333,000.

Oluwole, whose address was not provided, was charged with two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

In her ruling, the magistrate, A. O. Adeyemi, sentenced the convict to three months’ imprisonment without any option of fine.

Adeyemi said that the prosecutor had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charges preferred against him.

The convict had, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict committed the offences on May 22 at about 00.30 a.m. at Oko-baale, Ilogbo road in Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict was caught by the vigilance group stealing the Bajaj motorcycles with registration numbers: SRA 244 WR and WDU 025 WP, valued N333, 000 belonging to the duo of Ajigi Noah and Ismail Aderongbe, respectively.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.