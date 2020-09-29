An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Gbenga Aluko (aka Cherry), to death by hanging for his cult activities.

The police had charged the convict with belonging to a prohibited society “Eiye confraternity’’, contrary to Section 4 of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law No. 6, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2017.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Abiodun Adesodun, said that the penalty for the offence committed and established against the accused was death.

“You are hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your soul,” the judge said.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Julius Ajibare, had told the court that on January 23, 2019, at Ado Ekiti, the convict was found to be a member of a prohibited society, Eiye confraternity.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to Section 4 of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law No. 6, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2017.

“In his confessional statement, Aluko said that he and his cult members masterminded the killings of some other cult members, such as Mercy at NOVA Road, Ajagbe and Mugbagba, all in Ado Ekiti.

“He was involved in duping people and he pretended to be a herb seller as well as a political thug.

“He mentioned members of his gang called Supreme Eiye confraternity as Yemi Effizy, AY Pumping, Wonderful, T Black, Femi and others,’’ the prosecutor said.

To prove his case, the prosecution counsel called two witnesses and tendered no exhibit, while the accused called no witness but spoke through his counsel, Femi Adetoye.