Court sentences businessmen to one year in prison for house breaking, theft 

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Jos on Monday sentenced 19-year old Moses John and 22-year-old John Edwin to one year in prison for conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

A panel of two magistrates, Adam Sadiq and Hyacinth Dolnaan, however, gave the convicts an option of N100,000 fine each.

They said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 30 to the Commissioner of Police, through National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The prosecutor said that the personnel were on patrol and caught the convicts with some dollars and Infinix phones.

On interrogation, the convicts confessed to have broken and stolen from the house of Alexandra Emmanuel.

Prosecutors said they committed an illegal act contrary to the Penal Code of Plateau State Law.