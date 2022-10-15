Court sends two journalists to prison over alleged defamation

Saliu Bio of Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, Kwara State on Friday ordered the remand of two journalists in Oke-kura Custodian Centre over alleged defamation and inciting public against the Kwara Government and functionaries.

Dare Akogun and Abdulrasheed Akogun are both members of the Online Media Association in the state.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter to October 19, 2022 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf, had prayed the court for another date of adjournment pending the determination of police investigation over the matter.

Yusuf informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the police report seeking the remand of the suspects and the 11 paragraph affidavit deposed to, which was attached to it.

Magistrate Salihu, who presided over the matter, however turned down Kehinde Eleja’s appearance for the suspects, saying according to Kwara State laws, he (Magistrate) lacks jurisdiction to hear him being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Agency reports that a drama ensued at the premises of the Kwara State Magistrates’ Court as the Association of Kwara State Online Media Practitioners insisted that remand warrant must be provided before detaining their colleagues.

But they were eventually taken away by officials of the Correctional Service based on the court order.

NAN recalls that Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had petitioned the Commissioner of Police accusing the duo of defamation and inciting public against the government.

Ajakaye said Abdulrasheed posted a comment on a popular WhatsApp platform, Kwara Commission, accusing government of the day of being most corrupt and of facilitating N15 million to prosecute the last election of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, Kwara State Council.