Court sends Managing Director to jail in Port Harcourt

Justice P. M. Ayuba of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced the Managing Director of Valcino Hotel Limited, Egbebula Ahumereze, to two years imprisonment for issuance of a dud cheque.

He was convicted on September 28 after pleading “guilty” to a lone-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque.

This was upon his arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The count charge read: “That you Egbebula Ahumereze (The Managing Director of Valcino Hotel Ltd.) on or about 28th day of November, 2019 at Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did fraudulently present to De Absolute Sound Co Ltd. a United Bank for Africa (UBA) Cheque with Cheque number 81907235, for the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap, M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2007 and punishable under Section 1 (2) of the same Act.”

Ahumereze pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, C. Okorie, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Counsel to the defendant, Obioma U. Korie, in his allocutus, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, stressing that he was a first time offender with no previous criminal records.

Justice Ayuba convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N500,000.

Ahumereze’s journey to the Correctional Centre started when he issued a cheque of N1 million to a company, De Absolute Sound Co Limited.

When the cheque was presented for payment, it was dishonoured and returned for lack of funds.

Further efforts made to get the convict pay the money did not yield any result.