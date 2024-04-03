Court sends internet fraudster to jail in Ilorin

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Monday convicted and sentenced Usman Harun to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to a one-count separate charge bordering on obtaining under false pretences.

The charge reads: “That you, Usman Harun sometime in February 2024 in Malete, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly have under your control the sum of Fifteen Thousand Naira (N15,000) in your account number 000380275 domiciled in Jaiz Bank Plc, which you knew to be unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable Section 319 of the Penal Code.”

The defendant pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Charles Oni, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered the statements of the defendant.

Oni also tendered in evidence items recovered from him at the point of arrest.

Justice Abdulgafar thereafter convicted and sentenced Harun to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000, and ordered that the phone used to perpetrate the crime and money which the convict benefited from the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Harun bagged his imprisonment when he was arrested by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC for internet fraud.