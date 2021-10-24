Court sends American actor’s impostor to prison

Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State on October 21, 2021 convicted and sentenced one Irabor Osarumwense, aka 007 Daniel Craig James Bond, to two years imprisonment for fraud.

Osarumwense was arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ge was arraigned on a one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

He fraudulently impersonated the identity of Daniel Craig, an American actor, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The charge reads: “That you Irabor Osarumwense (aka 007 Daniel Craig James Bond) sometimes in 2021 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of Daniel Craig, an American actor by fraudulently sending documents to one Nansiri through the internet which document you claim emanated from the said Daniel Craig with the intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Immaculate Elodi, prayed the court to convict and sentence him in accordance with the plea bargain agreement between the parties.

Justice Shuaibu thereafter convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.

The defendant is also to forfeit the phone used in perpetuating the crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He is also to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour afterwards.

In a related development, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has fixed December 7 and 13, 2021 for the sentencing of two internet fraudsters, Marvis Bello and Lucky Uhuamare.

The duo were arraigned on October 21, 2021 on one count charge each bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

The charge against Bello reads: “That you Marvis Bello (Alex Wrang and Pinky Jenny) on or about the 9th of March 2021 at S&T Barracks, Benin City within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated one Valeries Hollywood, a white man by using [email protected] to obtain money from one Rebecca Brown and sending fictitious documents to your advantage, the pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

The duo pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants in accordance with the plea bargain agreement between the parties.

However, Justice Abang adjourned to December 7 and 13 for the review of facts of the case and sentencing.