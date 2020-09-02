A 49-year-old trader, Tony Nkwo, was on Wednesday in Lagos remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Nkwo’s plea, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until September 16 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at Mile 2 area of Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July at his residence.

He said the defendant lured the eight-year-old girl into his apartment and had unlawfully canal knowledge of her.

Ogunleye said the defendant was caught by one of his neighbours.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported to the Police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which attracts life imprisonment if found guilty.